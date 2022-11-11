Moving targets: Cebu’s Top Sharpshooter Roy Barro takes over family business

Your travel to the North of Cebu won’t be complete without stopping by The Bastap.

Founded in 2012 by Cebuana Charo Barro, The Bastap Food Park and Pasalubong Center is a one-stop shop for everything Cebuano.

What started as a humble pasalubong center, The Bastap is now an iconic stop-over and must-go destination when visiting the town of Carmen in northern Cebu.

In 2023, CGB Food Chains has plans to expand to be a group company where their services will be extended not just in the local scene but at the national and international levels.

Charo Barro discovered local bakers of native delicacies with the special gift of culinary craftsmanship, skills, and techniques learned through generations, which helped mold The Bastap today.

After a decade of becoming a memorable part of each traveler’s journey to the north, offering truly Cebuano meals and world-class pasalubong, The Bastap will now be under the supervision of Cebuano sharpshooter and athlete Roy Barro, who will also be the president of CGB Food Chains.

Moving targets

Roy, son of Charo Barro, is a multi-talented athlete and will now be managing and taking charge of their family business at just 22 years old.

“Now that I’m appointed to take over the company, it’s a huge responsibility for me. I’ll apply everything that I have learned, execute plans intelligently, and implement them with formidability. Not to mention, I’m taking over a company that was devastated before literally and figuratively,” Roy said.

One of his major projects as the president is a new business to be opened in Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island next year.

This business will be built together with his business partners whom he also worked with in CGB Food Chains.

“I will trust myself and the new team that I made that we will get through whatever challenges we will face,” Roy shared.

When asked how he can relate both his shooting career and his new position at CGB Food Chains, Roy shared that moving targets is what he can best relate to shooting and business.

“I must learn to compromise, innovate and adapt to every opportunity or target. On the other hand, I must also learn to tackle, move around or leave behind every hurdle and failure in pursuit of greater success,” he added.

Charo also shared that her son is a keen listener and eager learner, and trusts that his new position will teach him humility in success and resilience to failure — which Charo considers as the greatest gifts Roy has given her.

“I will continue to train him and point him in the right direction as a mother and a business partner, but I must also make sure to give him space to learn and lead,” she added.

“We will deliver promises. We will be opening a lot of opportunities and success for the business. Without divulging too much, we plan for greater reach and more variety in our products. You all just have to wait and see,” Roy said.