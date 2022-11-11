Lead man dies after falling from roof in Balamban 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 52-year-old lead man died after he fell while working on a roof, which was estimated to be 70 meters high, on Thursday afternoon, November 10, 2022, in Barangay Buanoy, Balamban, Cebu.

Police in Balamban identified the victim as Romeo delos Santos, 52, a resident of Barangay Pondol in Balamban and working as a lead man in a shipbuilding company in Balamban.

Police Major Glenn Hife, chief of Balamban Police Station, said that Delos Santos was alone when he fell to the ground after he stepped on a fiber transparent roof.

“Natamban niya ang fiber transparent roof. Diritso kahulog,” Hife said.

Delos Santos sustained serious physical injuries on different parts of his body following the fall. He was immediately brought to Balamban Provincial Hospital for medical treatment but he was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

The accident happened past 2 p.m. in a shipbuilding company in Balamban. but this was just reported to the police around 6 p.m. on the said day.

/bmjo

