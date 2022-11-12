11 fires reported in Cebu City in less than two weeks – CCFS

CEBU CITY, Philippines —At least 11 fires were reported in Cebu City in less than two weeks or from Nov. 1 to 10, 2022, causing P6.1 million in damage to properties.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), admitted that this was alarming compared to the number of fires they responded to in October.

In October, at least 18 fires, which caused P4.6 million worth of damage to properties, were noted.

Villanueva said that most of the November fires were mostly from the residential areas with an electrical mishap as the most considered cause of the fire.

The biggest fire in November was last Nov. 5 in Sitio Langub, Barangay Kalunasan, which destroyed P1,950,000 worth of homes and valuables.

The Kalunasan fire destroyed 50 houses and displaced 50 families made up of 205 individuals.

“Kana grabe ang gamit sa mga appliances unya ang atoang electrical installation karaan na. Unya ang atong mga panimalay natukod 30 years ago, mga bata pa ta, or 40 years unya unsa pa man to atong kuryente?,” Villanueva said.

(The use of appliances was really heavy and our electrical installation was already old. And our house was built 30 years ago, when we were still young, or 40 years ago and the electricity we used then was just how much?)

“Unsa pa man to atong appliances sa una? TV ra ug usa ka transistor radio ug suga. Pagdagan sa panahon, palit nata og refrigerator ug aircon. Unya mao ra gihapon atong electrical wiring,” he added.

(What are our electrical appliances before? We had only TV and a transistor radio and lights. As time went by we bought a refrigerator and air con. Then we only the same electrical wiring.)

Over this, Villanueva again appealed to the public to be cautious and to take charge of checking the wirings of their houses and possible fire hazard in their homes.

He also said that the CCFO’s Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan on the Road, or their efforts in their information dissemination would continue as they also reach out to the community.

ALSO READ

Two fires hit Cebu City in 5 hours: 56 houses destroyed; P2.7M worth of property lost; 216 individuals displaced

P1.2 million in properties razed in 2 early Thursday fires in Cebu City

Fire hits residential area in Pasay

/dbs