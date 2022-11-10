P1.2 million in properties razed in 2 early Thursday fires in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two separate fire incidents here burned down around P1.2 million in properties and belongings early Thursday morning, November 10.

Both fires took place in residential areas. No injuries were reported.

The Cebu City Fire Office first responded to a fire alarm in a residential area on Newtown Street, Bulakaw, Brgy. Pardo, Cebu City at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire struck a house owned by a certain Chuchie Hata. Fortunately, firefighters were able to douse the flames in a matter of minutes.

They declared fire out at 4:19 a.m., or approximately 20 minutes after the fire started. Hata’s house also suffered partial damages only, pegged at P375,000, fire investigators said.

Two hours after the fire erupted in Brgy. Pardo, firefighters proceeded to Jasmine Street in Brgy. Capitol Site in uptown Cebu City to respond to another residential fire.

This time, the fire hit and totally burned down an apartment.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:59 a.m. It took them around 30 minutes to put the flames under control, and declare a fire out.

Damages were pegged at P900,000.

The fire at Capitol Site displaced at least 70 individuals, according to fire investigators.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the cause of the two fire incidents. /rcg

