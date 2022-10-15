Newcomer Bogo stuns CEC Dragons in 22nd Cesafi opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newcomers, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers shocked the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 60-55, as the 22nd season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) got off to a blistering start at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The CBSAA Trailblazers played inspired basketball as hordes of Bogohanons cheered them on from the sidelines.

The Bogo cheerers were brought to the Cebu Coliseum by former mayor Celestino Martinez Jr. and his son, ABC president and provincial board member Celestino Martinez III.

Lance Graham Sabroso and Vince Andrie Gipanao powered the Trailblazers with 11 points apiece. Jerome Arboiz chipped in eight markers, while Yzah Dugaduga had seven points.

Calling the shots for Bogo was their seasoned head coach, Leode Garcia, the former head coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Jan Roluna led CEC with 18 points but got little support from his teammates. Jhuniel Dela Rama had eight and Simoen Jayoma III added seven points for the Dragons who from tip-off to the final buzzer.

The Trailblazers, one of Cesafi’s newest member schools led for most of the three quarters and entered the payoff canto with a, 48-39 advantage.

The Dragons, however, tightened their defense forcing CBSAA to miss their shots and commit turnovers. With three minutes left in the final period, the Dragons cut their deficit to just four, 53-57.

However, CBSAA played tough at the endgame for the shocking win.

The Dragons will try to bounce back on Tuesday as they face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wild Kittens at 5:15 PM, while CBSAA will have a long rest and will return to action on October 23, 2022, against the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers at 12:30 PM. /rcg

BOX SCORES:

CBSAA (60)- Sabroso 11, Gipanao 11, Arboiz 8, Dugaduga 7, Otero 6, Maghinay 5, Dosdos 4, Colubio 3, Illustrisimo 2.

CEC (55)- Roluna 18, Dela Rama 8, Jayoma III 7, Mack 6, Mejares 2, Ybarra 2, Zafra 2.

ALSO READ:

After two-year break, Cesafi wars finally begin on Oct. 15

Green and go for Cesafi 2021-2022