I did it His way!

The story is told about two men who were holding a sign that said, “THE END IS NEAR!” A driver saw them and shouted: “Fanatics!” A few moments later, there was the sound of a large crash. The men looked at each other and said: “Maybe we should change our sign, and just say that the bridge up ahead is under repair!”

——————

In today’s Gospel (Lk. 21, 5-19), we hear Jesus’ warning about signs when the end times will happen. However, instead of focusing on fear, He tells us to be unafraid, for our redemption is near.

——————

“Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues from place to place; and awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky.” The signs are there, but are conversions happening now and here? Are you really listening to the Lord speaking in the signs of the times?

——————

“And now, the end is near.” So goes the first line of the song “My Way.” The end of the world, and the end of our lives are realities we all will face. The Lord reminds us that He is with us always, and in all ways. Let us journey and not be afraid, because of our confidence that He is with us, and that He has a plan for all of us. “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11).

——————

May we draw strength and consolation from God’s word: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed for I am your God; I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you…” (Isaiah 41:10).

——————

The best way to prepare for whatever is up ahead in life is to live a life full of love, so that, in the end, we will have little or no regrets that we loved too little, too late.

——————

We do not know when our life will end … but we have control on how we live our lives. In other words, what matters most in the end is not so much the quantity as the quality of our life.

——————

I am writing this column by the shore of the Dead Sea in the Holy Land. No living organism lives in the Dead Sea. It is dead. Why? Because it takes in water, but it does not give out. There is no exit. It just keeps taking in. I suppose that’s the same too in life: People who keep taking in and do not give out eventually “die” inside.

——————

In contrast, 146 kilometers north of the Dead Sea is the Sea of Galilee. It is alive, with so many fishes, the most famous of which is the St. Peter’s fish (tilapia). Why? It takes in water, and it gives out water. I suppose that’s the same again in life: People who keep on giving become living and loving persons.

——————

Next Sunday is the Solemnity of Christ the King of the Universe. Who is the King of your life? Is there someone greater than yourself that you are accountable to? A meaningful life is a life lived for something or someone greater than yourself.

——————

“I did it my way,” so the song ends. While it is admirable and heroic to say “I did it my way,” I hope that in the end of my life, I can humbly say, I did it HIS way.

——————

We humbly pray for the grace to be faithful and true to the Lord and to his people till the very end. May we continue to be patient, to endure, and to persevere, so as to secure eternal life.

——————

I am glad that after four years, I had the chance again to visit the Holy Land, the land where Jesus walked, the land where Jesus taught us to live meaningful and loving lives, so as to gain eternal life in the end.

——————

A moment with the Lord:Lord, help us to love, and to keep on loving. Amen.

——————

