Billy Crawford wins France’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Billy Crawford and his dancing partner Fauve Hautot have won the latest season of “Danse avec les Stars,” the French version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The actor’s wife, actress Coleen Garcia, announced the good news by congratulating Crawford on her Instagram page on Saturday, Nov. 12. Garcia also showed Crawford holding his winning trophy.

“Words cannot express how PROUD I am of you, my love! Not just for WINNING this difficult competition, but for growing into the person you have become: a kind, humble man who works hard, dreams big for his family, shoots for the stars and makes sure to lift as many people up with him along the way,” she told Crawford.

“You are an AMAZING person, and I am soooo so blessed that our son gets to look up to you and have you as his Dad. You amaze me every time. I love you, and I’m SO HAPPY for you! You deserve all of this and more,” Garcia added.

Fellow celebrities Gary Valenciano, Jessy Mendiola, Iza Calzado, Kim Atienza, Ogie Alcasid, Jake Cuenca and Darren Espanto, among others, also sent congratulatory greetings to Crawford.

“Ladies and gentlemen! It’s our champion @billycrawford. AWESOME!” Valenciano cheered on Crawford.

“My Billy Joe fan heart is beaming! Congratulations!” Calzado greeted.

Prior to the “Danse avec les Stars” finale, Crawford gave a glimpse of moments from his time in the dance competition, via his Instagram page yesterday, Nov. 11.

He also expressed appreciation to those who supported him throughout the competition, including his parents, Garcia, their son Amari and Hautot.

Crawford announced his participation in “Danse avec les stars” last July. He was then given a standing ovation by the judges during the show’s pilot episode.

Crawford and Hautot made it to the grand finals of “Danse avec les stars” after getting almost perfect scores in their pasodoble and rumba performances at the competition’s semi-finals.

