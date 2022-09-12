Billy Crawford earns standing ovation for first performance in France’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Billy Crawford got off to a good start in “Danse avec les stars,” the French version of the dance competition “Dancing with the Stars,” as he was given a standing ovation by the judges during the pilot episode of the show’s 12th season.

Crawford and his dance partner Fauve Hautot received four buzzes from the judges after they danced to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” allowing the pair to be qualified for the next round. The actor-dancer sat on stage out of surprise from the results, as seen in a clip shown by his wife, actress Coleen Garcia, on her Instagram page yesterday, Sept. 10.

“SO PROUD! Congratulations [Billy Crawford and Fauve Hautot]! You guys were amazing!” Garcia said.

Aside from the judges, the audience also stood from their seats and cheered on Crawford and Hautot after their performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen)

Fellow celebrities Gary Valenciano, Jaya and Kim Atienza, who were among those who expressed their awe of Crawford, sent their well-wishes for the actor’s journey in the competition.

Crawford is among the celebrity cast of “Danse avec les stars,” which premiered on Sept. 9 (Sept. 10 in Philippine time). He announced his participation in the dance competition last July, admitting that he felt nervous about entering the said contest.

