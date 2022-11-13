RTC BRAVE, a registered volunteer group to help in peace and order

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 300 registered volunteers from different cities and municipalities in Cebu will assist law enforcers in keeping the peace and order in their respective areas.

This volunteer organization dubbed as the RTC B.R.A.V.E, which means Ready to Care: Barangay Reformation Advocacy and Villages Empowerment, aims to widen the reach of public service in the community.

This volunteer organization is registered under the Securities and Exchange Commission and accredited by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) as a group of force multipliers. The core group, that was formed in 2021, is composed of pastors.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, who is also one of the consultants of this organization, said that as time passes by, the organization continues to grow into chapters coming from different cities and towns in Cebu province.

The existing members of this organization are from the cities of Cebu, Carcar, Bogo, Toledo, Alcoy, Asturias, and Balamban towns. The volunteers from Cebu City and Carcar City have already taken their oath just recently.

The other remaining areas are set to take their oaths soon.

Caballes said that they were aiming to expand this outside Cebu Island.

However, they are making sure the selection process are following specific guidelines.

“The selection, girequire nato kay barangay clearance ug police clearance unya naa jod mo endorse nga in good standing sila sa ila community. [Once passed], naaay seminar and training sa basic commands, sa formation. Sa ato gyud girecommend is [firm] ang processing sa selection para very well selected and dili badlungon sa tag-tagsa nga lugar,” Caballes said.

(The selection, we require them to have a barangay clearance and a police clearance and there should be a person of good standing from the community who will endorse them. [Once passed], there will be a seminar of basic commands, of formation. So we really [firm] in recommending the processing of the selection so that they are very well selected, and they are not the naughty people in their respective places.)

To further regulate their members, Caballes said that these volunteers should follow their existing rules and regulations, and once these would be breached, this could result to them being cut off from the volunteer group.

/dbs