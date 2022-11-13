Noynay of Bogo to fight GAB welterweight champ Abdulhamid on Dec. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City’s former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Super featherweight champion, Joe “Jaw Breaker” Noynay is scheduled to fight Sanman Boxing Gym’s Games and Amusements Board (GAB) welterweight champion Adam Diu “Big Daddy” Abdulhamid on Dec. 10, 2022, at the Mandaluyong City College in Manila.

The 27-year-old Cebuano from Bogo City, north Cebu, has been inactive since March after losing to Australian Liam Wilson in their rematch for the WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title in Nathan, Australia.

Noynay, who knocked down Wilson four times in their first bout in July 2021 in Newcastle, Australia, suffered the same fate after the latter knocked him him out in the second round.

Before that, Noynay was stripped of the title after missing the contracted weight of their regional bout.

The defeat dropped Noynay’s record to 19 wins with 3 defeats, 2 draws, and 8 knockouts.

It was Noynay’s first loss since 2017.

Like Noynay, Abdulhamid is also seeking redemption after his back-to-back losses this year.

The 27-year-old Abdulhamid of General Santos City lost to Russian Vitaly Petryakov via a sixth round technical knockout last March 19, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.

Five months after, Abdulhamid flew to Japan, fought and lost again via a TKO versus Ryota Toyoshima for the WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title.

The loss put Abdulhamid’s record to 17 wins, 11 losses, and 9 knockouts. Abdulhamid clinched the GAB welterweight title by knocking out Jason Egera in the eighth round last October 2021 in General Santos City.

RELATED STORIES

Donaire comeback fight against Moloney pre-approved by WBC

ONE: Jeremy Miado wins again, wants title fight vs Joshua Pacio in Manila

Jerusalem gets a shot at the WBO title held by Japanese boxer, Tanaguchi

Pagara mauls, forces foe to quit in 4th round in comeback fight

Gaballo returns to ring with fight against Sueno for Asia Continental titles

Vitor to defend title vs dynamite-fisted Korean in Kumong Bol-Anon VIII

Domingo scores a TKO win against Japanese boxer Iimura

Amparo to fight more foreign boxers, says PMI Bohol Boxing Stable exec

/dbs