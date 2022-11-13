Grade 10 female student found dead, naked in Bogo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Grade 10 female student was found dead and naked around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Purok Magenta, Barangay Gairan in Bogo City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, chief of Bogo City Police Station, said that the victim was a 15-year-old girl and a resident of Barangay Gairan.

Based on their initial investigation, Fajardo said that a resident, a certain Glenda, who was grazing her goat on a grassy area on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, found the dead victim there, and she had no clothes on.

Glenda, after seeing the body of the girl, immediately sought help from her neighbors.

When the victim’s body was checked, police found out that the victim suffered injuries in the different parts of her body. However, they could not tell for now if the victim was a victim of rape or not, as they had yet to autopsy the body of the girl.

“So far nibloat man gud iyang body. As of this time, ongoing ang pag process sa crime scene. So we will rely on the official report sa SOCO kung unsay nahitabo…amoa ni paningkamotan nga matagaan og hustisya ang pamilya” Fajardo said.

(So far, the body was already bloated. As of this time, the processing of the crime scene was ongoing. So, we will rely on the official report of the SOCO [Scene of the Crime Operatives] on what really happened …we will do our best to give justice to the family.)

Fajardo said that they already recommended to the family to let the victim’s body undergo a post-mortem examination to be certain on what might have caused her death.

Timeline, CCTVs

Investigating policemen were able to get statement from the victim’s girlfriend, who was with her before the incident.

Fajardo said that the two went to Medellin town and attended a birthday party there on Friday night.

At past midnight on early Saturday morning, Nov. 12, 2022, they decided to go home, and when they reached their barangay, they parted ways.

“Sa iyahang balay sa biktima, estimate lang, less than 50 meters siguro naa lay maagian nga grassy portion. So possible nga giatngan ang biktima unya ang opportunity kay ngitngit unya grassy portion. Daghan og possibilities, lisod pagassume. We will base sa ebidensya,” he added.

(The house of the victim is estimated to be less than 50 meters, perhaps, and there is another path that is a grassy portion. So it is possible that somebody was waiting for the victim and had the opportunity to do so because the grassy portion was a really dark area. There are a lot of possibilities, it is difficult to assume what happened. We will base this on the evidence.)

“Atong gitan-aw, sa oras sa gisulti sa iyang uyab. Magback tracking ta kay naa may mga streets nga naay CCTV. Basin man lang mahagip ang mga potential suspects kay kani area-ha. Kasagaran ani naay maginom kada gabie. As per revelation sa ato mobile patrollers, pag makakita ni silag blinker, managan na,” Fajardo further said.

(We looked at the time that her girlfriend provided, we will backtrack because there are streets here that have CCTVs. Perhaps, the potential suspects will be caught on camera in these areas. Most of those caught on camera are those drinking every night. As per revelation of our mobile patrollers, these people would run away everytime they see the blinkers.)

Fajardo said that they were still communicating with the victim’s parents as of this posting.

Bogo City, which is a sixth class city of the Province of Cebu, is located at least 98 kilometers north of Cebu City.

