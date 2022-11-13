Has Maureen Wroblewitz gone public with her new BF?

Did Maureen Wroblewitz just introduce her new beau to the public? Fans think so after the model-beauty queen showed her cozy moment with a man in Siargao.

Wroblewitz and the unidentified guy were sitting close to each other while on a swing, as seen in a video on her Instagram Stories last Friday, Nov. 11. The video was taken by digital creator Chinie Go and was shared by Wroblewitz on her page. The post has already expired but screenshots of it have been re-uploaded on social media.

“Made this video very special for my baby [girl, Maureen Wroblewitz],” Go stated, while Ilene Woods’ “So This Is Love” was playing in the background.

Wroblewitz was then seen lying on a couch next to her friends and the guy who appeared to be the same man from her previous post. The two of them were also spotted riding an electric bike together, in a video on Boost Siargao’s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Wroblewitz’s ex-boyfriend, singer Juan Karlos Labajo, was speculated by fans to have alluded to their past relationship through his Instagram page, also last Friday.

“‘Yung tipong mamahalin mo pa rin siya kahit ‘di ka niya mahal,” he said, along with a photo of himself with a cat. (When you continue loving them even when they do not love you.)

Wroblewitz and Labajo, who reportedly started dating in 2017, announced their breakup last June 10. They did not disclose the reason for their breakup but Labajo stated that they are both “so young” and “have to enjoy themselves.” EDV

