Visayan Electric helps 113 public schools prepare for face to face classes

For over a decade, Visayan Electric has been in partnership with the Department of Education in making sure public school students get the quality education they deserve. Quality education does not only pertain to the actual learning process but to all the factors that contribute to learning, such as the environment.

This year, Visayan Electric has yet again reached out to a total of 113 schools within its franchise area as part of its Brigada Eskwela Program. Together with Aboitiz Foundation and Vivant Foundation Inc., Visayan Electric donated ceiling and exhaust fans, TVs, new school signages, tents and upgraded the electrical wirings of public elementary schools within its franchise area.

“Your program is the answered prayers of our schools,” said Consolacion Public Schools District Supervisor, Raul Jumao-as in his message during the turnover ceremony of the rewired electrical system of Polog Elementary School.

With just seven teachers and around 230 students, Polog Elementary School, one of the beneficiaries of Visayan Electric’s Brigada Eskwela, is located in the mountainous part of Consolacion in Cebu. At first glance, no one would think that it was a school, but with the huge signage put up by Visayan Electric, the school is now unmistakable.

“Nalipay ko kay gitubag sa Visayan Electric ang atong kinahanglan (I am grateful that Visayan Electric has addressed our needs),” said Jumao-as.

Dr. Venus Pepito, the school principal, also thanked Visayan Electric in her speech for addressing the biggest problem they have in their school. “Kadtong bag-o palang ko na assign diri last December 2021, ang pinakauna nakong nakita ang problema sa wiring, pero nalipay kaayo ko kay na address sa Visayan Electric in less than a year. (When I was first assigned here last December 2021, the first thing that I saw was the problem in our electrical wiring, but I am so happy that Visayan Electric was able to address it in less than a year),” she said.

Another school that benefited from the Brigada Eskwela program of Visayan Electric was Mangabon Elementary School. Located in Tagba-o, Cebu City, Mangabon Elementary School is one of, if not, the farthest elementary school in the northern part of Cebu City. Before reaching the school, one needs great effort, time, and a very good tire grip due to the steep, slippery, and often very winding road.

Visayan Electric, together with its partner, Vivant Foundation Inc., donated a Smart TV, exhaust fans, and industrial wall fans to the school. Mangabon Elementary School Principal Michelle P. Pador expressed her gratitude to the Visayan Electric representatives for personally going to their school to donate, mentioning how opportunities like these are very rare since the school seldom receives donations and grants from stakeholders because of how remote and inaccessible it is from the rest of the city.

Along with Mangabon Elementary School and Polog Elementary School, 111 other schools from different areas within the Visayan Electric franchise also received donations from Visayan Electric together with its partners, Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., and Vivant Foundation, Inc.

Quennie Bronce, the Reputation Enhancement Manager of Visayan Electric emphasized the importance of the electric utility’s partnership with the Department of Education.

“We at Visayan Electric care for the safety of students and teachers, especially in schools located within our franchise area. We are committed to helping these schools get ready for face-to-face classes to give teachers and students the tools they need and to provide an environment that is conducive to learning,” Bronce said.

Visayan Electric, the second-largest electric utility in the country, serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando. The company’s non-energy community outreach programs are key in promoting education, environment, and community development within its franchise area and are geared toward guiding the youth, the future movers of our nation.