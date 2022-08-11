Do you wish to receive your Visayan Electric bills via text?

Do you still prefer receiving a printed copy of your monthly bill? Or are you one of those individuals who can better manage their transactions using a smartphone or a laptop?

With access to high-speed Wifi Internet connection and mobile data, digital natives feel more at ease using their smartphones and laptops to contact friends and families, make purchases online, and even receive and pay monthly bills.

However, despite the convenience of doing transactions online, there are some customers who still prefer to receive their bills the old-fashioned way. These so-called late adopters may prefer paper bills because they are a physical reminder, simple to store or document, and can be used as proof of address.

You can learn more or inquire about the eBillTxt service through the Visayan Electric hotline (032) 230-8326 or by sending a message to the utility’s Facebook page.

Visayan Electric Company (formerly known as VECO), the second largest electric utility in the Philippines, now offers eBillTxt to its consumers. This supplemental service allows customers to receive their monthly electric bills via SMS or text messages on their mobile phones.

With this option available to you, is making the changeover from paper to paperless billing the best alternative? Here are top reasons why you should register your account to Visayan Electric’s eBillTxt or paperless billing option:

Accessible anytime & anywhere

Data shows that almost 80% of all Filipinos own mobile or smartphones. Mobile phones have become part of our day-to-day activities that we cannot bear a day without them.

Having your monthly electric bill sent to your mobile phone allows for convenient storage that you can take anywhere and access anytime. With smartphone features such as digital calendars, alerts, and reminders, you will surely no longer miss a due date.

Eco-Friendly

Reducing the amount of paper we use saves trees. Paper waste is a growing problem for our environment today. In a study conducted by researchers, paper waste accounts for 26 percent of total waste at landfills. The volume of waste that humans produce has become a global issue.

Moving towards paperless billing for your Visayan Electric bill is an eco-friendly choice and can be your simple contribution toward a cleaner and greener environment.

Save time, cut clutter

Enrolling your account to eBillTxt allows you to receive information on your bill as soon as it’s generated and pay your bills on time. The paperless option eliminates delays and lost mail caused by human errors, which are common with mail services.

Automated electronic bills also reduce household clutter and with its efficiency, it allows you to focus on more important and productive things every month instead.

READ MORE: Visayan Electric bills now accessible via text

Less prone to identity theft

Utility bills contain your account information on paper and before your bill reaches you, multiple persons handle this printed information. If your personal details end up in the wrong hands, you may run the risk of identity theft.

eBillTxt sends you an SMS or text message, which contains a link to the Portable Document Format (pdf) file of your bill. The pdf bill is password-protected for your security and only you can access the file.

How to enroll to eBillTxt

If you prefer to receive your monthly electric bills via phone, choose among these easy options to register your account:

Fill in the form through https://forms.gle/UAej3qdSvdRZEsqM9 E-mail [email protected] to request a form. Scan the QR code below:

You can also learn more or inquire about the eBillTxt service through the Visayan Electric hotline (032) 230-8326 or by sending a message to the utility’s Facebook page. Customers may also visit the different Visayan Electric service centers to enroll their account in the text service.