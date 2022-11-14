Mandaue execs ready measures to keep beggars, badjaos, deranged persons off the streets

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — There will be no beggars, Badjaos, and mentally deranged persons on Mandaue City streets soon.

This is because the City Social Welfare and Services and the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit have been requested by the City Council to get rid and clear sidewalks of beggars, badjaos, migrant carollers, deranged persons and those families, who use walkways as their informal dwellings in the city.

The City Council has approved the resolution on Monday, Nov. 14, of City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation, requesting both departments to do the clearing of city’s streets and sidewalks of these people.

Lumapas said that they were expecting that the number of badjaos and beggars in the city would increase since Christmas was fast approaching.

He said that these people would walk at the side of the streets and enter passenger jeepneys to beg for money.

He said that what they were doing was dangerous for them and could cause traffic in the streets.

On the Badjaos in the resolution, Lumapas was referring to the families of Badjaos, who beg for alms on the busy streets of the city, most specifically the passengers of jeepneys, pedestrians or motorists at intersections.

Lumapas said that most of the Badjaos in the city would frequent A.S Fortuna Ave., M.C Briones Ave., North Reclamation Area, U.N Ave., and Highway Seno.

He also said that those who would be apprehended would be given rice and canned goods by the CSWS and badjaos would be sent back to the place where they were residing.

Moreover, Lumapas reminded parents to look after their children and advised them not to beg for money on the city streets.

He also told parents that it was dangerous to use their kids to beg for alms in the city streets and the parents could be punished for this under the existing Anti-Medicancy Law or known as the Presidential Decree 1563.

