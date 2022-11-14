Police in Mandaue undergo five-day disaster preparedness seminar

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is conducting a five-day disaster preparedness, and search and rescue, and relief operation seminar among its members.

The opening was conducted on Monday, Nov. 14, at their headquarters in Barangay Centro.

At least 50 police personnel were made to undergo the seminar. This is to enhance their skills in disaster preparedness.

They will undergo different trainings including those related to collapsed structures, knot-tying, first aid, rescue and relief operations among others from the Bureau of Fire and Protection, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Philippine Coast Guard, City Social Welfare and Services, and City Health Office.

The police have been helping the city at times of disasters especially during evacuations like during the massive flooding that happened in Mandaue last Sept. 9 that affected over 5,000 individuals.

“Atoang nahinumduman nga gibaha ta’g kusog gani adunay gianod nga mga panimalay sa Casuntingan. Angayan gyud nga palapdan ang seminar sa atoang kapulisan. Mao nang mapasalamaton kaayo ang siyudad sa Mandaue kay dili lang atoang CDRRMO, apil ang atoang kapulisan sa pagpangandam,” said City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, chairman of the the Committee on Police, Fire, and Penology.

(We remembered that we had a flood and it was really a strong flood because there were houses that were washed away. It is but right to widen the scope of the seminar to include the police. That is why we are grateful to the city of Mandaue because it is not only our CDRRMO, who participated, but also our police in preparing for this.)

“Automatic gyud na sa PNP labi na naay weather forecast, a day before sa katalagman naa na gyud na ang PNP especially those nakaundergo og training,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Hugo Reo Ipong, MCPO City Community Affairs Development Unit.

(It is automatic for the PNP especially if there is a weather forecast, a day before the expected disaster, the PNP will be there especially those who had undergone training.)

Ipong said that there would be another batch of police personnel that would undergo the same seminar.

