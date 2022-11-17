4,000 new houses in 2023

The pandemic that has caused a global economic downturn could not deter homegrown developer, PrimaryHomes Inc., from building a total of 4,000 new houses under the “affordable housing” segment across the Visayas in 2023.

In an interview with PrimaryHomes vice president for sales and marketing Ramero Espina at the sidelines of the opening of its new sales office in APM Centrale in Cebu City, the company is set to launch four residential projects next year in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental.

In Cebu, PrimaryHomes will launch residential projects in Toledo City with 1,500 houses and Bogo City with 500 houses upon completion.

In Bohol, PrimaryHomes will launch a condominium project in Panglao which will approximately hold 1,000 units. In addition, another 1,000 houses will be added in its portfolio with the launching of a residential development in Tanjay in Negros Oriental next year.

All of these 4,000 homes combined are in the “affordable housing” segment, which according to Espina, is priced between P1 million to P1.5 million and where majority of the housing backlog sits.

The housing backlog in the country, according to a joint report by the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) and the Department of Trade and Industry, is estimated to be at 3.9 million households. With the assumption that housing production would average 200,000 units every year from 2012 to 2030, the backlog would still persist and hit 6.5 million households by 2030.

As one of the biggest housing developers in Central Visayas for 30 years since, Primary Homes has already developed 51 housing projects in the region. Espina said they are looking to launch two to three more projects yearly, and is looking at the possibility of expanding their presence in Mindanao.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and the devastation caused by typhoon Odette in December 2021, the homegrown real estate developer remained on track to register double-digit growth, although conservatively.

“Hopefully by 2023, there will be a revival of the economy. (Once this happens) the real estate industry will automatically follow,” said Espina.

Last November 9, 2022, PrimaryHomes opened its 108 square-meter new sales office at the APM Centrale shopping mall on A.S. Soriano Avenue in Cebu City which serves as the new service hub for its clients and sales partners in Cebu.

The developer also opened a sales office in the first quarter of this year at the second level of Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City to cater to its growing number of projects in Bohol.

In the last three decades, PrimaryHomes has been recognized by several award-giving bodies as one of the most trusted real estate developers. This year, the company won a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Business Information or Application Websites at the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for its exemplary work in “innovating the experiences of and for their key stakeholders.”

PrimaryHomes assures its buyers of quality and integrity, owing to the support of Primary Group of Companies that offers integrated shelter solutions such as Primary Structures Corporation, an “AAA” category general contractor; Primary Properties Corporation, an ISO-certified property management company; and Concrete Solutions Incorporated – an ISO certified ready-mix concrete provider.