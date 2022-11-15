Physical activities for Fiesta Señor set to return this 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friars at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño have decided to resume all religious activities for the Fiesta Señor celebration in Jan. 2023.

These will include the Penitential Walk with Jesus at 4 a.m. which is part of the Opening Salvo of the religious activities on Jan. 5, 2023. Novena Masses will then be held from Jan. 5-13, 2023.

Other activities include the Penitential Walk with Mary scheduled at 4 a.m. on Jan. 13, the Traslacion that will include the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, Fluvial Procession and the Solemn Procession of the Venerable Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.

/dcb