Preparations for Fiesta Señor 2023 celebration starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, held its first coordination meeting with the executive committee members of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu for the 458th Fiesta Señor celebration scheduled in January 2023.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, who is also the deputy chief implementer of the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center, told reporters that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s instruction was to coordinate early with the Augustinian priests and all the concerned sectors in the preparation for the January 2023 feast day celebration of Señor Sto. Niño.

Garganera, however, said the official pronouncements about the specifics discussed during the meeting on Thursday will be announced by the Augustinian priests and the mayor soon.

Garganera said part of the discussion would be the allowed capacity and the pre-pandemic activities that might return next year.

“All activities from dawn procession, fluvial, nightly novenas, traslacion, and grand procession [might push through] barring unforeseen events,” he said.

“But then again Mayor MLR’s (Michael Rama) instruction was to coordinate this early…that’s 127 days from today. The best preparation is to prepare early,” he added.

Rama, earlier, said that the city is ready to again host the Sinulog Festival, one of the grandest in the country, this January.

