Cebuano Raph Trinidad bags silver at 2022 Singha IWWF  World Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Cebuano wakeboarding athlete Raph Trinidad of Red Bull took home a silver medal in the Men’s Wakeboard Finals Open of the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) Championship held last November 3, 2022, at the Esc Thai Wake Park in Thailand.

The 21-year-old Trinidad scored an 85.67, earning him second place and racking up another impressive accolade to the wakeboarding virtuoso’s young career.

Following his run at the championship, Trinidad shared a highlight reel of his final run in which he stated, “Super stoked to land the run I’ve always dreamed of and so thankful to bag another silver medal from the world championships.” He then expressed his admiration from the crowd involved and let his admiration be known to everyone who’s been part of his preparation ahead of the competition.

Trinidad is no stranger to bringing glory to his country as he’s been known as the first Filipino to earn himself a spot at the world rankings in Cable Wakeboarding by the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation.

In 2019, the Filipino wakeboarder gave the Philippines its first silver medal at the 10th IWWF World Wakeboard Championships and secured another silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

At such a young age, the world of wakeboarding is looking bright for Trinidad and the Philippines can count on this young man to carry the country’s pride on his shoulders with every competitive run throughout his career.

Trinidad once made waves on social media for of his video at the Sapangdaku River in Barili town that is located on the southwestern side of Cebu province.

He showed his followers that the sport can also be done in a narrow river like the Sapangdaku River.

He also had a video enjoying the open waters in Barili.

In the video, Trinidad is seen being pulled by a ‘banka’ (a small motorized outrigger used by local fishermen).

