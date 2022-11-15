Argao barangay councilor who was arrested for failure to submit SALN posts bail



CEBU CITY, Philippines — An incumbent barangay councilor of Argao town in southern Cebu who was arrested on Monday for failing to submit his 2021 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) has posted bail.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu Province Field Unit (CIDG PFU) served the warrant for the arrest of Danilo Filomeno, 54, of Barangay Bogo.

LOOK: Brgy councilor arrested in Argao, Cebu

Filomeno, however, was released from jail at 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after he posted bail worth P30,000, said Police Corporal John Mark Canonigo of the Argao Police Station.

According to Police Major Nazarino Emia, chief of the CIDG PFU, the arrest of Filomeno happened after the barangay’s treasurer, Annade Davin, filed the complaint last June 2021.

Filomeno was accused of violation of Section 28 in relation to Section 11 of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The warrant of arrest against him was issued by Judge Leonardo Peque Carreon, Presiding Judge of Municipal Trial Court Branch 56 in Argao, Cebu, last November 14.

