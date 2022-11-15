Trailblazers bomb Baby Warriors, stretch win run to 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers stretched their unbeaten run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) high school division by routing the University of San Carlos ( USC) Baby Warriors, 71-52, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Trailblazers remained unscathed in six games, three days after toppling high school defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 82-79.

Lance Sabroso led CBSAA with his 14-point outing, while Dale Otero had 13. Jonel Collubo, Jerome Arboiz, and Chasey Ilustrisimo each scored eight points.

Godwin Zamora dropped 14 points for the Baby Warriors, while John Carlo Sabroso scored 13 in their losing efforts.

Trailblazers were trailing the Baby Warriors, 32-29, heading into halftime.

But that soon changed in the second half when they unloaded a searing, 18-4, run to establish an 11-point lead, 47-36, heading into the final period.

The Trailblazers padded their lead to 19 points, 67-48, with two minutes remaining after Sabroso and Otero orchestrated a scorching run, and the Bogo cagers never looked back.

The Baby Warriors remained winless in seven games. /rcg

