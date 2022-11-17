Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort welcomes the holiday season with Kahayag 2022

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived at Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort, signaled by the official lighting of its towering Christmas tree decked up with colorful parols on November 12, 2022.

The event, aptly named ‘Kahayag,’ a Bisaya word meaning light, stood as a reminder that light will always triumph over darkness and hope amidst difficult times.

The annual tree lighting ceremony was led by assistant general manager Domiku Ugarte, executive chef Stephen Del Amen, and pastry chef Edgar Daclan. The event also featured performances by The Voice of Cebu Chorale.

“Here at Bluewater Maribago, we feel so blessed that after almost two years, we can gather again in a celebration like this as we officially start the Pasko sa Bluewater festivities,” assistant general manager Domiku Ugarte shared during his welcome speech.

Pasko sa Bluewater is a season of love, thanksgiving, hope, and amuma. Amuma, meaning to nurture, is the resort’s foundational value and inspired the relaunching of its 12 Days of Christmas project.

It’s an initiative that aims to sustain the resort’s commitment to its local communities–the Bluewater Maribago way of becoming the light and illuminating hope to others.

The chosen beneficiaries for the resort’s 12 Days of Christmas project are Maribago Elementary School, Buyong Elementary School, Hospicio de San Jose Barili, and a small community on Caohagan island.

In the spirit of giving, Bluewater Maribago also opened Balay Pasko on the same night. It’s the resort’s version of a gingerbread house filled with treats, pasalubongs, and gifts for families and loved ones.

According to pastry chef Edgar Daclan, the culinary team took inspiration from international pastries and gave them a Filipino twist by using local ingredients.

One of the many specialties offered at Balay Pasko is its ensaymada, boasting different flavors, including tiramisu, pistachio, piña colada, chocoron, latik, and red velvet. The culinary team also curated special pasalubong boxes containing some of the best Cebu delicacies, all wrapped in a box representing the Filipino spirit of gift-giving.

Just in time for the holidays, Balay Pasko is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until January 8, 2023.

The Pasko sa Bluewater festivities have only begun, so come and celebrate the holiday season in the lush tropical paradise of Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort to experience a Christmas like no other.