Mandaue police hopes to be elevated to class B early next year

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is hopeful that their application to be elevated to class B from C will be approved by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and Philippine National Police (PNP) early next year.

The city council has already passed the resolution regarding the request for elevation and was already forwarded to the MCPO, said City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, chairman of the Committee on Police, Fire, and Penology.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said they will be submitting the resolution soon.

Oriol said that currently, they have already crafted the realignment and reclassification of the jurisdiction of their six police stations. This will still be submitted to the Police Regional Office and PNP main office for approval.

After the approval of the reclassification, it will be submitted to the NAPOLCOM and PNP Office together with the resolution for approval.

Once approved to be elevated to Class B, MCPO will have additional two police stations and additional 300 to 400 personnel.

At present, Mandaue City only has six police stations that are located in barangays Centro, Subangdaku, Basak, Casuntingan, Opao, and Canduman.

The office also only has 600 personnel. Their current police-to-population ratio is 1 policeman for every 640 persons. The ideal ratio is 1:500.

Oriol said that when two police stations and personnel will be added, it could improve the performance of MCPO.

Castillo said that Mayor Jonas Cortes plans to establish the additional police stations near the boundary of Mandaue and Consolacion and at the outer side of barangay Banilad.

