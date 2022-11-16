Bohol’s Amparo squares off with Vietnamese champ on Nov. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Guindulman, Bohol’s pride, Jake “El Bambino” Amparo will try to cement his name as PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s ‘road warrior’ as he fights reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight champion Huu Toan Le of Vietnam in Bangkok, Thailand on November 30, 2022.

The 25-year-old Amparo started fighting abroad just this October 23, 2022, where he defeated Mthokozisi Ngxaka of South Africa via unanimous decision in a non-title bout held in East London, South Africa.

The victory stretched Amparo’s winning streak to five with 11 wins in total, two by knowckouts. He has three losses and one draw.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Le has a record of five wins, three by knockouts, with no defeat. Amparo will be Le’s second Filipino opponent after he beat Benjie Bartolome in 2020 after the latter refused to fight in the second round.

He earned the WBA Asia minimumweight title just this March when he won against Thai Kitidech Hirunsuk via unanimous decision at the Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

PMI Bohol’s Amparo gears up for first fight abroad