More than 13,000 PWDs to receive P3,000 financial assistance this Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 13,339 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Cebu City will receive P3,000 in financial assistance during the simultaneous distribution in the city’s 80 barangays on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Dr. Ester Concha, head of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS)-Cebu City, said the amount covers the last three months or from August to October 2022.

The DSWS-Cebu City will schedule another distribution this year for November and December.

Eligible PWDs are advised to coordinate with their barangay regarding the designated venue for the simultaneous distribution of financial assistance.

City hall and barangay officials will serve as the disbursing officers during the distribution scheduled in the next five days.

Eligible PWDs must present their original PWD Identification cards.

“It will always be in the gym or multipurpose hall or any open spaces in the barangay nga pwede ma cater ang PWD. We will also do the house-to-house distribution for the bedridden PWDs,” Concha said.

She also reminded eligible PWDs that as a rule, they should be physically present in claiming their financial assistance, except for bedridden PWDs.

Those who will not be able to claim their financial assistance during the designated distribution dates may still claim their assistance at the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office.

Concha also explained the reason behind the delay in the distribution.

“It is always usual nga tungod sa election, the budget was always (only) up to June. That’s why we requested for the additional funding which was approved, the last Supplemental Budget 3, to continue the financial distribution for the seniors and our PWD,” she said. /rcg

READ MORE:

Cebu City Council approves P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget no. 3

