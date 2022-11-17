Malilay, Cebuana jiu-jitsu champ, now No. 2 in world rankings in women’s youth blue belt category 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —There’s something Eliecha Malilay has more to be proud of herself after climbing to the No. 2 spot in the global rankings of the women’s youth blue belt category a few days after winning the gold medal in the 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Her gold medal win in the world championships elevated her to the No. 2 spot with 10,500 points from her 10 wins and 3 defeats.

She climbed from the No. 5 spot to the No. 2 after her gold medal win in the 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships last weekend.

The 17-year-old Cebuana is behind Iraq’s unbeaten BJJ athlete Triva Ridha, who has 11,200 points from her 14-0 (win-loss) record. Malilay is ahead of UAE’s Mariam Al Ali, who has 10,200 points from 12 wins and 3 defeats.

Amazingly, Malilay who represents Atrixion MMA Academy of Dubai, UAE is the lone Filipina in the world top 50 BJJ athletes in her division.

Her gold medal in the 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships earned her 400 points. She defeated UAE’s Merah Talal Alsaeedi of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club of UAE in the gold medal round.

Her younger sister, 15-year-old Ellise Xoe bagged the gold medal in the girls’ gi teen yellow-belt 40kg division.

/dbs