Backhoe operator finds dead man, with face covered with bruises, in vacant lot in SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead man, whose face was covered with bruises, was found in a vacant lot in the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Thursday morning, Nov. 17.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station, confirmed receiving a dead person alarm past 9 a.m. on Thursday.

They received a report from a backhoe operator of the city government’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), saying they discovered a dead man in a grassy portion of a vacant lot near Gate 3 in SRP.

The victim was found naked. His face was also unrecognizable due to the multiple bruises he sustained, police said.

Taneo also said they found wounds, cuts, and other signs of struggle on different parts of the man’s body, especially on his knees.

“Naay daghan samad sa tuhod. Basin murag giguyod,” he said.

(The man also has cuts on his knees. Perhaps, he was being pursued.)

Investigators believed the victim had been dead between two to three days, and that he was in his late 30s to early 40s. They said that the perpetrators intentionally dumped the body there in an attempt to avoid detection.

“Sa atong pagtan-aw, gituyo gyud nga diha siya ilabay kay tag-as ang mga sagbot ug dili gyud siya anhaon sa mga tawo,” Taneo said.

(The way we looked at it, it seemed that he was intentionally thrown there because the grass there is tall and the area is seldom visited by people.)

In the meantime, police continue to determine the victim’s identity as well as finding out the cause of his death.

