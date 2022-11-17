Sky strengthens partnership with more gov’t units to fight cable cutting and theft

SKY is intensifying its campaign against rampant illegal cable cutting and theft that has adversely affected thousands of Filipino families’ access to internet and cable connectivity, information, and entertainment.

As part of the heightened initiatives for “Oplan: Kontra Putol,” SKY has secured tighter coordination with the CCPO (Cebu City Police Office) and different barangays in Cebu as well as implemented more frequent technical visits and patrols to affected areas.

“SKY knows how important connectivity is, especially as we are still in a hybrid arrangement for work and school,” SKY chief operating officer Claudia Suarez said.

Courtesy visits are being done in 23 hotspot barangays in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City where cases are more prevalent. “The partnerships forged with the local government units and barangays allow us to effectively find the perpetrators behind the fiber cuts as much as we can and restore disrupted services as soon as possible,” Suarez added.

Since September, SKY has been able to respond rapidly to confirmed reported incidents with the additional deployment of patrol and technical teams 24/7. SKY and other telco partners have reported a total of 197 incidents since January 2022 in Metro Cebu.

Apart from its improved partnership with the LGUs, SKY ensures the availability of its security hotline 032-2321242 or 0922-4492047 for daily monitoring and reporting of cable-cutting incidents and the identification of hotspots for increased patrols.

“SKY is also reinforcing an information drive campaign to boost awareness amongst SKY subscribers especially on social media, the general public and our partners in the local government units regarding this issue.” Suarez noted.

Concerned citizens can report suspected illegal cable-cutting activities through the local security hotline or through www.mysky.com.ph/kontraputol or by messaging SKY’s 24/7 messaging platform KYLA on Viber (mysky.com.ph/kylaofsky), Facebook Messenger (m.me/myskyupdates), and SKY’s official website (mysky.com.ph/message-us).