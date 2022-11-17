Rescued endangered Philippine deer released in Leyte

ORMOC CITY — An endangered Philippine deer (Rusa marianna) which was found with wounds and broken antlers caused by illegal hunting in the forests of Kananga town, Leyte, was released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Dr. Jose Arnel Corong, Ormoc City veterinarian, said the deer, which was found last November 8, 2022, has fully recovered and was declared fit for release.

The deer was placed under the custody of the Ormoc City Wildlife Rescue Center while it was recuperating.

Roy Dalaguit, a member of the Tongonan Farmers Association and a community partner of the Energy Development Corporation (EDC), found the injured deer in the Mahiao River last week.

Upon examination by Corong, Ormoc City veterinarian, the sustained wounds were caused by traps and dog bites, presumably set up for illegal wildlife hunting in the area.

The Philippine deer, locally known as “bugsok” in Leyte, is an endangered deer species endemic to the Philippines as per DENR Administrative Order No. (DAO) 2019-09.

Unfortunately, its population continues to dwindle due to continued unsustainable practices, habitat loss and illegal hunting.

