SWS: Jobs, food, education and health top Filipinos’ concerns

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos consider job creation, food security, health care, education and workers’ rights as the top five priorities when selecting election candidates, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Conducted from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, the survey commissioned by Stratbase Consultancy found that 94 percent of Filipinos would vote for candidates who advocate for “increasing job opportunities” and “developing agriculture and ensuring food security” while 93 percent would vote for candidates who would push for “strengthening of the health-care system” in the country.

The survey also showed 92 percent said they would vote for candidates who fight for “equal access to education” and “workers’ rights and overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs) welfare.”

Stratbase Institute president Victor Manhit emphasized the significance of these issues, highlighting their impact on the lives of Filipinos.

The respondents picked issues related to health, education and welfare of OFWs and Manhit said placing investment in these concerns are necessary to ensure continuous boost in our economy.

Key advocacies

Other key advocacies that would influence voters included reducing poverty and hunger (87 percent), addressing climate change (87 percent), controlling the prices of basic goods and services (85 percent), defending national security and sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (83 percent), and promoting energy security (82 percent).

Support was also high for fighting illegal drugs (79 percent) and electoral reform (79 percent), as well as eradicating graft and corruption in government (70 percent).

Meanwhile, 59 percent favored enacting a law against political dynasties, and 50 percent supported the legalization of divorce.

The survey showed the least prioritized issues included the legalization of marijuana for patients with serious illnesses (35 percent), the legalization of civil unions for LGBTQ+ individuals (34 percent), and the legalization of abortion for victims of rape or incest (22 percent).

