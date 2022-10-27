Man nabbed for selling endangered Palawan Common Hill Myna birds

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About eight Palawan Common Hill Myna birds were rescued by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) from a man who allegedly sells the endangered bird species.

Agents from the two agencies arrested Manolito Montemayor Monteza in Poblacion, Toledo City on October 21.

The operation was conducted after they received information from a private informant that an individual is selling Mynas online.

The suspect is selling the endangered species at P12,500 each.

Agents from NBI CEBDO ordered two Myna birds from him online but later on, the suspect reportedly offered the remaining birds because his other customers allegedly did not push through in buying the endangered species.

The six birds were sold at a discounted price of P7,000 each while the two birds that were ordered first were sold at P10,000.

The NBI agents paid a total of P62,000 to Monteza while he handed them an eco bag containing the eight Myna birds placed inside four net bags by pair.

Upon verification with the DENR-7 Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, no permit or authority is issued to collect, trade, or transport Palawan Hill Myna birds.

Monteza was presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Toledo City last October 24 for violating the trading of wildlife under section 27 of Republic Act (RA) 9147 or the Wildlife Conservation Resources and Protection Act in relation to RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) and transporting of wildlife under section 27 of RA 9147.

However, Monteza was already released from jail yesterday, October 26, after he was able to post bail of P39,000.

The eight Palawan Hill Myna birds were already turned over to the DENR-7 which plans to return the birds to their natural habitat in Palawan, said NBI-CEBDO senior agent Atty. Niño Rodriguez.

“Kay ang ila’ng gi-estorya ato and warning sad sa public, bisag pila pa kuno na ka Mynas naa sa inyo’ng balay kay considering nga endangered siya nga species mangita gyud daw na siya’g kahoy nga only present in Palawan niya adto ra jud daw na siya mangitlog,” said Rodriguez. /rcg

