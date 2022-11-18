Public warned against fake cops forcibly entering homes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu City Police Office warns the public against fake cops who would forcibly enter their houses, make fake allegations, and steal valuables.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Station, said these individuals could be the assets of former policemen who were dismissed for their involvement in illegal activities, particularly illegal drugs.

“…Sauna naa ni sila’y [dismissed police] mga kauban katong mga alpha, mga assets nila. Mao ni ilahang ginagamit sauna kanang naa sila’y drug operations, pero karon kay nangasanggi naman ni sila, nanga-dismiss sa serbisyo kadtong ilahang mga asset mao na puy magpanggap,” Dalogdog added.

Pending their ongoing monitoring and investigation, Dalogdog urged the public to immediately seek help from policemen by calling their hotline numbers.

He also encouraged the public to ask for a search warrant whenever these individuals will barge into their homes in the guise of conducting a police operation.

He added that it is best to take photos and videos of these people.

Dalogdog made this statement after they received two reports that a group of men, who forcibly barged into two homes and allegedly threatened the occupants.

Another was even accused of taking the cell phone of one of the occupants.

These incidents, Dalogdog said, happened on November 2 and 16.

According to a post last November 2, a victim stated that while they were sleeping, some individuals climbed their terrace and claimed to be policemen. They then forcibly opened the door to their room and accused them to be involved in the illegal drug trade.

But when these individuals were asked what station they were assigned, they reportedly got angry. The suspects then took three cell phones but later on returned the two after finding them of cheap quality.

“Ambot lang og pulis ba mo or nagpa pulis pulis lang mo salbahis mong dako mga tawhana mo kung professional pamo nga pulis dapat naa moi evidence ipakita sa amoa nga nagduwa mi anang butanga” a portion of the post reads.

Last November 16, another post on social media also mentioned a similar incident.

According to the victim, around five to six men went to their house and asked his father about the owner of the motorcycle that allegedly figured in a hit-and-run incident.

When he was called by his father, the story changed. This time the suspects insisted that he was seen in an illegal drug transaction in a barangay in Cebu City.

When they tried to take videos and photos of the men, they got angry and immediately went inside their house while they shouted for help from their neighbors. But since the men were armed, no one attempted to fight back.

However, no valuables were taken from them when the men left.

“… Sana magbigay sila ng identification and warrant or mahinahon lang din makipag-usap di yung pag hiningan mo ng ID sasabihin posasan kita jan which they told my father who is already 72 years old with heart issues buti di inaatake, and my fiancee na merong depression and anxiety syempre magpapanic yun” a portion of the post reads.

Following these two separate incidents, Dalogdog directed his men to investigate the matter and vowed that the CCPO will not tolerate this illegal activity.

Dalogdog further said that their illegal drug operations follow a procedure and need approval from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

“Sa amin sa PNP pag naa mi illegal drug operations naa mi ginatawag nga Pre-ops, pre-ops i-submit namo sa PDEA and then pag wala pay approval sa PDEA dili mi maka move sa among illegal drug operations,” he added. /rcg

