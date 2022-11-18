Nuestra Señora de Regla clergy urge faithful to wear face masks when attending fiesta religious activities

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Nuestra Señora de Regla-National Shrine Parish clergy has again urged devotees to always wear their face masks upon visiting the church and other religious activities for the upcoming fiesta celebration of the miraculous image of Nuestra Señora de Regla.

Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga, parish priest of Nuestra Señora de Regla-National Shrine Parish, made such a statement despite the issuance of an executive order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. making the wearing of face masks optional even in indoor places.

“Ang minimum lang gyud nga wearing of face mask,” Ga said.

Ga said that the church will also be accommodating 100% percent of its capacity. However, those who can no longer be accommodated inside the church can still hear the solemn masses outside as they will set up speakers in its surroundings.

He also urged devotees of the miraculous image, who could not be physically present in the masses, to view their religious activities via live-streaming on social media, such as Facebook.

“Ali kamo, uban kita sa atong hiniusang panaw, pagdayeg ug pag-simba sa Diyos, uban sa mahal nga Birhen sa Regla. Ug kadtong walay kahigayonan nga makatambong physically, join us sa mga live-streaming sa atong selebrasyon.” he added.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has announced the changes in the entrance and exit of the church.

“Kung ang atong naandan anaa ang entrance sa may Lopez Jaena St (sa may Pacifica Agrivet Supplies habig) ug ang exit sa may B. Dimataga Street (padulong sa ferry boat), sugod ugmang adlawa hangtod sa Lunes, i-baylo na ang entrance ug exit. Ang B. Dimataga na maoy himuong ENTRANCE ug ang Lopez Jaena St. maoy himuong EXIT,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

Chan said that the changes were made so that those who would want to offer candles for the image of Nuestra Señora de Regla will no longer have to walk very far. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Ahong asks guidance for all Oponganons from Virgin of the Rule

900 Lapu policemen to secure Nuestra Señora de Regla fiesta