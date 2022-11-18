SFI extends Sinulog 2023 contingent registration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Jojo Labella has said that the registration period for contingents of Sinulog 2023 has been extended from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10, 2022, in response to requests from Sinulog contingent choreographers.

At least 15 contingents from outside Cebu City have already signed up as of this week. These include two contingents from Korea and Indonesia.

Labella also told CDN Digital that the construction works for the 4.5-hectare venue at the SRP would start next week.

He said the SFI was coordinating with the Local School Board and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City Division for the schools that would house the contingents.

He said among the schools they were considering were those in the south of the city, including Pardo and Mambaling schools.

Venue

Labella said they planned to put up an amphitheater type bleacher for the audience of the main stage at the SRP.

Initially, they planned to accommodate 5,000 seats for this amphitheater type bleacher, but they were still working out to increase the capacity to 9,000 seats.

The side retaining walls of the bleacher would be pre-casts concrete slabs.

He said that for the next year’s Sinulog, portalets would be less used, and 10 20-footer vans (container) would be constructed for modular comfort rooms.

SFI will also set up tent areas for stalls at the rear portion of the bleachers for the event’s concessionaires.

He also assured that there would be ambulances on standby, a command center and a first aide area near the entrance for contingents.

