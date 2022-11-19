1ST DEATH ANNIV: Son, friends remember good deeds of late mayor Edgar Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Today marks the first death anniversary of former Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

And to remember his good deeds, his son and now Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Lablla II and former colleagues at City Hall made a video tribute for the late mayor.

“Pa, it’s been a year since you left us. It is still with a heavy heart to accept that you’re no longer with us, but we know that you’re happy there watching over us, especially in our every small and big achievement,” Jaypee said in the video which he uploaded on his Facebook page at 11:09 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

“We’re thankful for the wonderful memories and lessons in life you have shared with us. I’m proud of you not only because you’re my father, but most especially because you are a good leader and a good person with a good heart. That is why you are loved by many,” he added.

Former Mayor Labella died on Nov. 19, 2021, due to septic shock secondary to pneumonia. He was 70.

In the video, Jaypee said he takes pride in his father whom he described as a good father and public servant.

Some city officials like Councilors Philip Zafra, Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, and Francis Esparis and City Hall employees also spoke in the same video.

Former Apas barangay captain Ramil Ayuman, who is now Mayor Michael Rama’s secretary on special projects, for his part, thanked the former mayor for giving him the opportunity to serve under his administration as in-charge of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

“Mayor, daghan kaayong salamat sa opportunity. Nahatagan ta’g opportunity as disaster head because of mayor Edgar and we really really miss you,” Ayuman said.

