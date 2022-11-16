Cebu City Hall employees plant trees ahead of Labella’s 1st death anniv

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To commemorate the first death anniversary of former mayor Edgardo Labella, some City Hall employees gathered in the mountain barangay of Taptap on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to plant seedlings.

The tree planting activity was also a means to continue the dream of the late mayor to plant three million trees to replace the five trees that were ordered cut by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), along M. Velez Street in Cebu City to pave the way for a road widening project in the area.

Labella died on Nov. 19, 2021, due to septic shock secondary to pneumonia.

In a report posted on its official Facebook page, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said that on Oct. 15 Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama gave an instruction for City Hall employees to continue the tree-planting activity that Labella started.

Among those planted at the nursery of the Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (CREMDEC) in Barangay Taptap on Tuesday were coffee, macopa, and “tugas,” among others.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon submitted to the Sanguniang Panglungsod Secretary also on Tuesday, a draft resolution urging Rama to identify and develop areas that may be used for forestation or reforestation in the light of the rapid urbanization in city’s upland barangays.

Gealon’s resolution that is among the items scheduled for discussions in Wednesday’s Council session is expected to encourage people to plant more trees.

Another draft resolution by Gealon urges the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) to conduct an inventory of all trees that were planted in the city from 2012 to present.

His resolution also tasked CCENRO to apprise the City Council on the status of the seedlings and trees that were already planted.

