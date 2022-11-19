Cebu City cops still on alert on last day of Bar Exams 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This year’s bar examinations will finally end on Sunday, Nov. 20.

And while many may want to celebrate after they or their friends or family members have completed the exams, policemen in Cebu City warn that various prohibitions, including the liquor ban, remain in effect.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they will also continue to secure the exam venues at the University of San Carlos Main and University of Cebu Banilad Campus to make sure that the exit of the bar takers will be peaceful.

“Sumala sa nahitabo sa miaging tuig, mas daghan gyud ang tawo, we have anticipated that and we are still using the same security deployment (that we used on the first day of the exams) but this time we will be more alert. Let us be more preemptive together with other agencies,” Rafter said.

Bar examination in Cebu were held on Nov. 9, 13, and 16 respectively. Its final day is on Sunday, Nov. 20.

CCPO deployed at least 100 policemen to secure the vicinity of the two testing centers during the examinations.

Rafter said liquor ban remains in effect within the 100 meter radius from the exam venues and this will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

READ: Cebu City police implements liquor ban near Bar exam venues

But so far, Rafter said they have not apprehended any violator of Mayor Michael Rama’s Executive Order 14, which orders the liquor ban.

No one was also arrested for the violation of the City’s Anti-Noise Ordinance.

“Wala [tay nadakpan]. Giisa-isa gyud og hatag sa station commanders [ang copy sa EO og anti-noise ordinance]. Na identify man pud sa BPLO kung unsa kining mga tindahan nga nasakop within 100 meter radius sa testing centers so giadto, gihatagan gyud, gipa receive isa-isa sa atong kapulisan sa EO ni Mayor,” Rafter said.

On Sunday, Rafter is also urging relatives and other supporters of the exam takers not to gather near the exam venues so that they won’t cause congestion problems.

RELATED STORIES:

Security measures for Bar exam 2022 already set, says CCPO chief

PRO-7 : Zero crimes aimed during Bar Exams 2022 in Cebu City

/dcb