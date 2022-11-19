LPA off GenSan to dissipate within 48 hours — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area or LPA off General Santos City may dissipate within 48 hours, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

The low-pressure area was located 190 kilometers east of General Santos City and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Good news because in the next 48 hours, or by the end of the weekend, this LPA could dissipate,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

Saturday weather

The LPA is expected to bring overcast skies with rainfall in many parts of the country on Saturday.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the southern portion of Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Pagasa, meanwhile, did not raise gale warnings to any seaboard nationwide.

READ: LPA east of Davao unlikely to evolve into tropical cyclone – Pagasa

je

Click here for more weather related news.