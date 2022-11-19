‘Mentally challenged’ man climbs Acacia tree, rescued in Medellin, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old ‘mentally-challenged’ man who caused a minor commotion after climbing a tree was rescued after he voluntarily came down.

This happened in Barangay Cawit in Medellin town on Saturday morning, November 19, 2022.

Police Captain Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo, chief of Medellin Police Station, said that the incident happened around 8 a.m. but was only reported to them at about 1:21 p.m. on Saturday. The man voluntarily came down close to 2 pm or almost 8 hours after climbing the tree.

The man’s relatives sought assistance from the authorities to help them encourage the man to come down.

About 34 minutes have passed or at 1:55 p.m. when police and some relatives were able to encourage the man to come down safely.

According to Mamaradlo, the person has been dealing with mental problems for quite a while now.

Last November 17, 2022, Mamaradlo said that the man’s relatives also sought their help after he went wild in his house.

According to the police, the man was injected with medicine to calm him down and the doctor said that the medicine will take effect for five days. But today is still his third day.

“This person is mentally-challenged. Initially nakalabas daw sa bahay nila and umakyat sa acacia tree. The relatives of this person requested for police back up, at the same time, may rumesponde din na BFP at MDRRMO,” Mamaradlo said. /rcg

