Sheer Masters: From donating uniforms to organizing regionwide basketball tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Leyte’s top basketball organizations, the Ormoc Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative or the OCCCI Sheer Masters have come full circle in its passion for sports.

The Sheer Masters have come a very long way from sponsoring uniforms and prizes in various leagues in Leyte, to forming a top-notch basketball team, all the way to organizing Eastern Visayas’s first ever region-wide basketball tournament which is aptly dubbed as the “OCCCI Inter-School Invitational Basketball Tournament.”

The tournament which covers the scope of the entire Leyte Island is tentatively scheduled on the third week of December in four venues in Ormoc, Tacloban, Biliran, and Maasin.

It aims to draw as many public and private schools to compete in three divisions, the elementary, high school, and college, which follows the same format and mission as the other inter-schools leagues like NCAA, UAAP, and Cebu’s very own Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

The Sheer Masters’ basketball team is in Cebu this weekend as they conducted a sports clinic at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown and Girlstown in South Cebu.

They also donated sports equipment to the institution as part of their charitable activity held annually.

“We aim to be the leading cooperative to lead a strong sports program in the future. That’s why we are giving our players the exposure they need to showcase their talent in basketball through this tournament,” said OCCCI’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mizpah Taala to CDN Digital.

Joining her in their outreach program in Cebu were OCCCI finance head Arvin Villena, administrative officer Arlex Doroja, and the league’s commissione Manuel Mislang Jr, and tournament coordinator Van Halen Parmis.

OCCCI which was established in 1978 has over a hundred thousand members nationwide. One of their main goals in their 50th anniversary is to become the country’s leading Cooperative that focuses on developing sports.

“Kani among liga para ni sa tanan batan-on ug talented players sa Leyte. Dili na sila angay moanhi sa Cebu para mangita og liga ug exposure ang among mga players, ug pagimbitar pud sa mga scouts pagpangita ug raw talents sa among probinsiya,” said Doroja.

(Our league is for all the youth and talented players in Leyte. They need not come to Cebu to find a league to compete and exposure among the players and invite scouts, who are looking for raw talents in our province.)

For Villena, their inter-school basketball league isn’t just about discovering talents, but also one of OCCCI’s way to give back to their community.

Before organizing their own basketball league in Leyte, the Sheer Masters competed in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup’s professional division and the Pilipinas Super League’s (PSL) 21-Under here in Cebu.

/dbs