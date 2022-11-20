100 barangays to undergo deliberation for drug-clearing in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 100 barangays in Central Visayas will undergo a deliberation on Monday, Nov. 21, for drug-cleared status.

Forty-seven of these barangays are from Cebu province, 45 were from Bohol, 7 in Negros Oriental and 1 barangay in Mandaue City, said Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

The Regional Oversight Committee of Barangay Drug-Clearing (ROCBDC) will deliberate on the applications of these barangays then.

To date, at least 1,558 more barangays in the region remains drug-affected. These are out of the 3,003 total barangays in the entire region.

“So nanghinaot ta nga makapasar ni sila tanan. Actually, niagi man ni sila og prior assessment ang ilahang documents so kung naay mga comments ang atoang mga members mga minor lang na. Dali ra kaayo na nila maaddress, so most likely kaning 100 barangays and 1 municipality maclear, maachieve gyud nila ang drug-cleared status,” Alcantara said.

(We hope that all of them will pass. Actually, their documents have undergone prior assessments so if our members have comments this are just minor ones. This can be addressed quickly so most likely this 100 barangays and 1 municipality will be cleared, they can achieve drug-cleared status.)

This coming Nov. 29, 2022, the ROCBDC will also invite representatives of these drug-cleared barangays in Plaza Independencia along with a program of the police there.

Alcantara said that they would hand certificates to these representatives.

As of this posting, a total of 1,329 barangays in the region were declared as drug-cleared while 116 are drug-free.

/dbs