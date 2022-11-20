Dolphinz unseat Pandas as BBC champs in thrilling finals game 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dolphinz dethroned the defending champions Pandas, 90-88, in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 championship match on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium here.

Vernon Legaspi clinched the “Most Valuable Player” plum after dropping 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Dolphinz’ title-winning victory.

Welkins Lapingcao had 15 points, while John Rodrigo chipped in 12 points.

Frederick Anabieza led the Pandas with 26 points, while Dexter Cabasan had 20 points, and Clint Caritan with 11 points.

The championship match lived up to its excitement after both teams went on a seesaw battle from the opening period to the final sound of the buzzer.

The Pandas were leading 10, 70-60, with 8:19 remaining in the game, but the Dolphinz quickly erased the lead down the stretch.

Both teams went on a fierce battle which resulted to multiple ties with the Dolphinz ending up grabbing a three point lead, 89-86, with 14 seconds remaining.

Not to be outfought, the defending champions’ Cabasan managed to pull themselves to one, 88-89, after getting fouled and converting both his free throws with with 11 seconds remaining.

However, time wasn’t on their side, forcing them to commit a foul, sending Lapingcao to the charity stripe. He then split his free throws to give the Pandas a two-point lead, 90-88.

The Pandas had a huge chance to tie or win the game as they had the last ball possession coming from a timeout.

However, Cabasan missed a wide-open three as time winded down, giving the victory to the Dolphinz.

“This is the first season nga six teams ang niduwa sa Badboyz Basketball Club. Looking back at the past, the club has grown bigger and mas ni competitive ang league kay mostly quality players na ang nanuwa. Our success is because sa players nga ni cooperate ani. They expect nothing less but up,” said the organizer, George Michael Ralloma.

(This is the first season where six teams played in the Badboyz Basketball Club. Looking back at the past, the club has grown bigger and the league has become more competitive because of the players who cooperated in the league. They expect nothing less but up.)

RELATED STORIES

Super Kinis overpowers Life Paints, tightens grip on top spot in AEBC hoops tournament

Concretobond buries Epoxseal in hoops battle of eng’rs in AEBC tourney

Team Hype pads win run to 3 after trouncing Coach G in MGBL

MGBL Season 2 to open Oct. 9 with record 40 teams

NCAA: San Beda stops Letran’s nine-game winning streak

UAAP: Ange Kouame, Ateneo rally from 19-points down to beat FEU

Jaguars maul Warriors, grabs No. 3 spot in Cesafi College hoop wars

Sheer Masters: From donating uniforms to organizing regionwide basketball tournament

/dbs