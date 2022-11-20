NCAA: John Amores apologized in person to St. Benilde team, says Charles Tiu

MANILA, Philippines—John Amores has apologized to College of St. Benilde players personally, the Blazers’ coach Charles Tiu said.

Tiu revealed on Saturday that Amores, who went on a rampage in the Heavy Bombers-Blazers game a few weeks ago resulting in his suspension from the NCAA and expulsion from the team, apologized to the players and the coaches in person during St. Benilde’s training.

“He reached out to one of our players, Carlo Sumabat, I guess they’re both from JRU somehow and I told Carlo to tell him that he can reach out to me anytime so we spoke on the phone a few days ago,” Tiu said after the Blazers’ 83-73 win against Arellano.

“We spoke on Thursday and I invited him to practice if he wanted to apologize and he did. We’re happy that he did that, it takes a lot of humility for him to accept his mistakes and to come up in front of the whole team to just say sorry. It’s not easy,” he lauded.

Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan, two players who sustained physical damages from the former Heavy Bomber’s tirade, were also in practice when Amores visited.

Both players, however, will continue with the cases filed against him–which Amores understood.

Tiu said the Blazers still want to help the young player to recover from the damaging incident.

“We told him that we will try to help him in any way that we can. For us, the incident is done. We also asked for little apologies to Mark Sangco and everybody for what happened. We wish him the best. We hope that one day he can revive his career,” said Tiu.

JRU is already eliminated from the Final Four race but the Blazers are still in-running for a twice-to-beat advantage.