Cebu Home and Builders Centre holds Mega Year-End Sale

The end of the year is finally here, and Cebu Home and Builders Centre is closing it off with a bang! They are holding a Mega Year-End Sale from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, 2022, in all their branches. With promos up to 70 percent off, the trusted hardware and home improvement store offers high-quality goods at the best possible prices.

Make sure to visit any of their branches to not miss out on their Mega Year-End Sale! Give yourself and your home a special holiday treat, or simply go shop for your hardware and home improvement needs. You can check out their Facebook page for more information.

The Mega Year-End Sale

Cebu Home and Builders Centre carries a variety of brands in their branches around Cebu, allowing you to have a wide selection of whatever hardware products you are looking for. They are offering various kinds of tiles from outdoor non-scratch tiles to polished glazed tiles with up to 30 percent discounts during their year-end sale. You can browse through their wonderful selection of floor tile brands such as Fino, Guocera, Solare, Luxe, Rialto, and many more. The Pavillon, located in their DIY section, showcases more selection of tiles at discounted prices.

You can also look for bathroom essentials at Cebu Home and Builders Centre. With discounts up to 50 percent, customers can avail of wash basins, bathtubs, lavatories, and other bath products to give their bathroom a new look. They also offer bathroom products from Roca, a premium bathroom essentials European brand. Roca offers functionality, durability, and a unique design that would give your bathroom a creative and distinctive feel.

An essential part of every home, lighting fixtures at Cebu Home and Builders Centre are less 20 percent and above during their Mega Year-End Sale. Grab the chance to avail yourself of floor lamps, table lamps, outdoor lights, chandeliers, and other lighting fixtures that will surely brighten and accentuate your home.

For every DIY need, Cebu Home and Builders Centre has it all. They are also offering discounts on various materials such as electrical wires, tapes, meter readers, adaptors, light bulbs, and other DIY products. Their paint section has three paint mixing stations where you can create the specific color you want. The paint mixing stations are separated by brand: Nippon Paint, Island Paints, and Boysen Paints. Paint mixing is free regardless of the amount. Their DIY section also features wood products, such as flooring, doors, cabinets, and more.

The Mega Year-End Sale is Cebu Home and Builders Centre’s gift to its customers. As a bonus treat, they are adding an extra 2 percent discount on selected brands every Sunday during the sale period. Don’t miss it!

Bathroom Makeover Raffle

Cebu Home and Builders Centre does not only have great deals up their sleeves. They are also holding a raffle promo, where three lucky winners will get to have a “bathroom makeover” winning P50,000 worth of bathroom products. A single receipt worth P5,000 is needed to enter the raffle, with this serving as your raffle ticket.

The ‘Home Builders’ in the South

The trusted hardware and home improvement store has not run out of joy to give to their customers this holiday season. As a mega treat for those living in the south, Cebu Home and Builders Centre is opening up their Carcar branch — The “Home Builders” in the South. This is their 6th branch in Cebu, with others being located in Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, and Minglanilla.

