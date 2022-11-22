Ways to check if your bills are real – police



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fake bills will surely proliferate this Christmas as some individuals take advantage of the holiday season, the police warned.

However, there are basic things that you can do to check if a bill is authentic, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

One usual indicator of a counterfeit bill is that its color is either too faded or too glossy. It too has a softer texture compared to real ones.

Parilla further warns the public, especially the vendors to be aware with these things for them to easily identify the authenticity of the money paid to them.

“So mao na siya’y basic nga timailhan nga ang usa ka bill is tinood or fake, color, texture sa bill and then ang watermarks kining gitawag nato picture sa tawo makita nimo sa luyo and then kani siyang nakabadlis sa tunga makita na siya nimo inig pasihag naa gyud na..Especially karon maghingabot ang atong Kapaskohan so possibly nga naay mga ipasingit sad nga mga fake money sa original”, Parilla said.

Aside from the proliferation of fake money, Parilla reiterates his reminders against ATM scams, snatching, and Salisi activities.

For now, Parilla said that they will continue to monitor if there are groups, such as the Salisi gang, which is from outside Cebu City, that have started to operate here. /rcg

