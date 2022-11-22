Mandaue City 2023 budget referred to  committee on appropriations, budget and finance

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The proposed P3.8 billion budget for 2023 for Mandaue City was already referred to the committee on appropriations, budget and finance.

The propose budget was passed on first reading by the city council during their regular session on Monday, November 21, 2022, and was already referred to the committee on appropriations, budget and finance, said City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, who also chairs the committee.

The proposed budget is bigger than this year’s P2.6 billion fund.

Cortes-Zafra said that the biggest portion of the budget will be allotted for health, disaster, and environment, among others.

She said that part of the budget will be used for the purchase of additional equipment for the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and trainings of the city’s Health Workers.

One of the main reasons for the increase in budget was the higher prices of some goods, she said.

The proposed budget already underwent budget hearing before it was sent for first reading. It will be returned for second reading once the committee on appropriations, budget and finance can submit the necessary report.

“We are targeting nga masubmit namo ang budget by second week of December para atleast mapas-pasan kay lisod kaayo nga reenacted ang atoang budget,” said Cortes-Zafra.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Tax revisions pushed to fund Cebu City’s P50B budget in 2023