Suroy-Suroy 2023 to kickoff after Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Following the success of this year’s Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo, organizers from the Capitol confirmed that another excursion will take place this January 2023.

The Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) said they want guests to explore the northern part of the province next year.

Maria Lester Ybañez, Provincial Tourism Officer, said the Northern Escapade leg of the Suroy-Suroy will be held between January 17 to January 23.

“We’re looking forward sa atong January. Start of the year and that’s the Northern Escapade. That will be… next year na, right after sa atong Sinulog,” Ybañez told reporters.

The Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo, the provincial government’s flagship tourism program, made a comeback last November 18 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 400 participants, consisting of balikbayans, retirees, and local tourism officials from other regions, joined the three-day activity that covered southern Cebu.

They visited a total of 22 municipalities and cities, from Carcar City all the way to Santander which is located at the southernmost tip of the island province.

While the entire excursion was considered a success, organizers said there’s “always a place for improvement.”

“Grabe ang preparations sa atong mga LGUs (local government units), always gyud na mag Suroy-Suroy ta nga muingon ta labwan ang previous,” said Ybañez.

Among the suggestions the provincial tourism office raised for localities is to showcase something new about their culture and destination.

