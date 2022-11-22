Bohol ready to replicate Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol – The Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo program of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is something that can be replicated to further boost tourism visits in the neighboring province of Bohol.

But before this could be done, Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado said there would be a need for him to speak with Garcia to ask about the program’s implementation in her province.

Also, there is a need to determine if the same was also “applicable” in their island province.

“Ug pwede nato nang ireplicate , atong tan-awon ang impact. As long as dili masuko si Governor Gwen nga atong sundogon ang iyang programa. And I think malipay si Governor Gwen og amo nang sundogon. Pasabot ang iyang wisdom epektibo og successful kaayo kay ti-aw bay sundugon sa ubang probinsya,” Aumentado said in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 21.

(If this can be replicated, then we’ll see the impact. As long as Governor Gwen is okay with us copying the program. And I think Governor Gwen will be happy if we will copy it. It means that her wisdom is effective and very successful because it is being copied by other provinces.)

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. who joined the Suroy-Suroy’s Argao stop on November 18 said the program could serve as a “template” for other provinces in the country to also promote their tourism industry.

“Why not?” Aumentado said when asked if he was open to considering Abalos’ suggestion.

“Dakug chance nga ato nang sundogon kun applicable sa among probinsya,” the Bohol Governor added.

(There is a big chance that it will be copied if it (the program) is applicable to our province.)

Aumentado said he would discuss the matter with Garcia when they would meet during the 4th quarter meeting of members of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) that had been scheduled in Cebu next month.

