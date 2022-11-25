GM Antonio settles for draw in Italy chess

MANILA—Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr. settled for a truce with countryman International Master Angelo Abundo Young, creating an 11-way tie for 14th place in the 9th round of the 30th FIDE World Senior Individual Chess Championship (50+ and 65+ Open-men and women) held at the Hotel Cenacolo in Assisi, Umbria, Italy on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

GM Antonio raised his total to 6.0 points, the same output with Young, IM Krizsany Laszlo of Hungrary, IM Renzo Mantovani of Italy, IM William Paschall of USA, WGM Elvira Berend of Luxembourg, GM Henrik Danielsen of Iceland, IM Sergio Rocha of Italy, FM Poul Rewitz of Denmark, IM Gerard Welling of the Netherlands, and IM Frank Zeller of Germany.

Top seed GM Zurab Sturua of Georgia defeated GM Ivan Morovic Fernandez of Chile in a battle of heavyweights to assume the solo lead with 7.5 points in the 50+ category.

Fernandez remains at 7.0 points and dropped to 2nd to 3rd places along with IM Fabrizio Bellia of Italy.

GM Antonio will meet FM Rewitz while IM Young takes on GM Danielsen in the next round.

International Master elect and Fide Master Jose Efren Bagamasbad was beaten by IM Malkiel Peretz of Israel.

The 66-year-old Bagamasbad remains at 5.0 points in the 65 years old and above category. He will face Davis Lee of Wales in the next round.

READ MORE:

Eric Idio Labog Jr. earns International Master title